Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt will release a statewide television ad in Spanish on Tuesday that aims to reinforce his momentum with Hispanic voters, Breitbart News has learned.

The ad is a part of a three-part, multi-million dollar Hispanic ad campaign to defeat vulnerable Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) on November 8. The first two ads in the series were released in July and September.

Tuesday’s spot, which will begin to air 14 days from election day, is titled “Fight For You” and highlights the damage the failed President Joe Biden/Cortez Masto agenda has inflicted on Hispanic communities in the state.

“Rising crime. Rising prices for groceries and gas. The progressive agenda of Joe Biden and Catherine Masto are bankrupting businesses, making it harder for families to make ends meet,” the ad’s narrator says before Laxalt appears.

“I will fight their progressive agenda,” Laxalt says in the ad. “I fought for you as Attorney General. I’ll fight for you in Washington. I’m Adam Laxalt and I approve this message because you deserve a safer, affordable Nevada with better schools.”

Laxalt told Breitbart News in a statement that Democrat policies are “squeezing Latino families and undermining the safety and security of their communities.”

“As Nevada’s next U.S Senator, I will work hard every day to address the real concerns of the Latino community and ensure that every single American – regardless of background or ethnicity – has the opportunity to achieve the American dream,” he said.

Recent polling revealed growing momentum for Laxalt among Hispanic voters. According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll, Cortez Masto has been dropping support among Hispanics. In August, she led by 18 points (48-30 percent). In October, she is only leading by seven points (49-42 percent).

Hispanics make up 16.6 percent of the electorate in Nevada. The state is expected to see a 5.8 percent increase in Hispanic voter participation, a significant segment that Cortez Masto must win to retain her seat.

Inflation, the top issue among Nevada voters, appears to be driving Hispanic support for Laxalt. “Forty-eight percent of Hispanics named the economy/inflation as the number one issue, higher than whites (43%) and Blacks (23%),” David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, said.

Overall, Laxalt has led the race in eight of the last nine polls with an average lead of nearly two points. Cortez Masto has outspent Laxalt by about $9 million, according to third quarter fundraising totals.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.

