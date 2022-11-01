RealClearPolitics Projects GOP Will Win New Hampshire Senate Race

RealClearPolitics projected on Tuesday Republican Senate candidate Gen. Don Bolduc will win New Hampshire’s Senate race against Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

The projection is a clear indication Gen. Bolduc could pull off one of the greatest upsets of the 2022 campaign season, throwing the Democrat Senate majority in doubt. New Hampshire’s senate race is one of about seven highly contested races that will determine which party controls the Senate.

RealClearPolitics politics on Monday forecasted that seven Senate races are tossups. Those include New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, RealClearPolitics forecasted New Hampshire as a GOP pickup.

For Republicans to retake the Senate, they need to hold Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and retake either Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, New Hampshire, or Georgia to have a one seat majority in the Senate.

.@GenDonBolduc as GOP Pick Up This is huge https://t.co/v1aaSCOUWS — Kate Constantini (@KateConstantini) November 1, 2022

Recent polling shows Gen. Bolduc is leading Hassan by one point with three percent undecided. Gen. Bolduc took the lead after trailing by 11 points six weeks ago.

The general has run a grassroots campaign while being outspent by $9 million, according to third quarter fundraising totals.

Gen. Bolduc’s campaign, along with 16 Republican National Committee staffers, has made contact with over one million voters by knocking on over 410,800 doors and calling over 613,000 voters, the campaign told Breitbart News. Gen. Bodluc has also averaged over five events per day.

Meanwhile, Hassan has not shown up to two scheduled debates, tried to prevent conservative news outlets from covering her events, and prefers to speak with voters when she stops in at Dunkin Donuts and the grocery.

“If she can’t be bothered to speak with Granite Staters, she doesn’t deserve the privilege of representing them in Congress,” Kate Constantini, Bolduc for Senate Spokeswoman, told Breitbart News.

In the last week, Gen. Bolduc has been boosted by more than $2 million from Republican super PACs and individual donors. The flood money comes at a key time in the race. The Mitch McConnell-backed super PAC defunded the race with $5.6 million in mid-October.

Gen. Bolduc on Sunday said McConnell effectively sabotaging the race has increased grassroots fundraising. “We are getting a lot of response from that,” Gen. Bolduc told WMUR ABC. “People are donating online. They are sending us checks. They are doing things to help us. You go to DonBolduc.com, you can do that.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, whose campaign has contributed in the last weeks to Gen. Bolduc’s campaign, said he was “surprised” that the McConnell money was redirected to different Senate states, such as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-AK) race against Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka, who has also been outspent by nine million, according to third quarter fundraising totals.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.