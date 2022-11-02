Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) appeared rattled during Thursday night’s debate by Republican Gen. Don Bolduc’s anti-establishment policies.

When the moderator asked about soaring prices at the grocery, Hassan said her husband “gasped” at the sticker price for eggs. Gen. Bolduc responded that “she should gasp at it.”

“That’s her fault,” Gen. Bolduc said about inflation. “She should gasp at it. She owns four homes from Washington, DC, to New Hampshire. She is a multi-millionaire.”

Gen. Bolduc also stated he would not have voted for the massive spending that Hassan supported during the pandemic, which fueled inflation.

“Inflation is really hurting Granite Staters,” Hassan responded. “We have to work as hard as we can to lower prices in short term,” she said.

Hassan had no response to the assertion that experts say her votes have fueled inflation.

Maggie Hassan says her husband gasped when he saw the price of eggs. “That’s her fault. She should gasp at it” –@GenDonBolduc pic.twitter.com/GGfNLlUEwN — NRSC Rapid Response (@NRSC_Rapid) November 3, 2022

Gen. Bolduc continued to slam Hassan about soaring prices. “You can’t even buy a house, you can’t even rent property, you can’t even feed your children, you can’t even heat your home. That is the ultimate tax.”

Hassan has voted to raise the tax burden on Americans making as little as $20,000 per year.

When questioned about spiking energy prices, Hassan blamed “big oil.”

“What you are seeing is big oil jacking up its profits, paying their executives rather than lowering the prices at the pump. And Don Bolduc is not about to hold them accountable,” Hassan said.

Despite condemning “big oil,” Hassan reportedly holds fossil fuel investments.

DON BOLDUC: Under Joe Biden and Maggie Hassan, “you can’t even buy a house, you can’t even rent property, you can’t even feed your children, you can’t even heat your home. That is the ultimate tax.” #NHSen pic.twitter.com/VZ3UICvaTr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 3, 2022

When the debate changed topics to the open southern border, Gen. Bolduc said the flood of illegal migrants into the nation is a result of Hassan’s policies. “This is a problem that the Biden administration and Maggie Hassan created because of bad policy,” he said.

Hassan has voted against Title 42, which permits Border Patrol agents to block illegal migrants from entering the nation due to recently being in a nation where communicable diseases are present, such as coronavirus.

Hassan has refused to oppose the Biden administration’s “catch and release” illegal immigration policy. Moreover, she also opposed former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy that President Joe Biden ended.

Hassan ignored her immigration record and appeared to claim that she supports greater enforcement at the border despite her voting record.

DON BOLDUC: Our border is “wide open.” “This is a problem that the Biden administration and Maggie Hassan created because of bad policy.” #NHSen pic.twitter.com/mR5Xk5xOoF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 3, 2022

Among the final questions, Gen. Bolduc was asked which world leader he admires. Gen. Bolduc responded, “I’m not gonna say I admire anybody right now. The world needs a lot of work.”

That answer seemed to take Hassan aback. When it was Hassan’s turn to answer the same question, she emphatically said the president of Ukraine, who is the leader of one of the most corrupt nations in the world.

“Volodymyr Zelensky,” she said.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.