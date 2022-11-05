Many undecided Granite State voters have expressed concerns about Sen. Maggie Hassan’s (D-NH) ability to fix the issues facing New Hampshire, compelling them to consider Republican candidate Gen. Don Bolduc.

Their doubt is related to the state’s unsolved challenges. The price of energy is 23 percent higher than the national average, deaths from Fentanyl have increased (135 related deaths in 2022), and inflation has soared, costing Granite Staters an extra $6,000 per year.

“The big issue is the economy, and the second big issue is the border,” Ledbetter said.

Hassan’s fiscal and illegal immigration record is notable.

Over the last two years, Hassan has voted for inflation-fueling, soft-on-crime, and open border policies. She voted for felons to receive coronavirus stimulus checks, the $1.9 trillion for coronavirus stimulus, and the “Inflation Reduction Act. Over 230 economists warned the so-called Inflation Reduction Act will exacerbate inflation.

Hassan has also voted against Republican efforts to force a vote on an amendment to a coronavirus bill to reinstate Title 42 restrictions. Moreover, she has refused to oppose the Biden administration’s “catch and release” illegal immigration policy, along with opposing former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which Biden ended. In Wednesday’s debate, Gen. Bolduc noted Hassan’s voting record. “Her votes in the Senate have caused this heating and eating issue that we have,” Gen. Bolduc said soaring costs. “She has created it by her 100 percent support of Joe Biden’s failed policies.” When the moderator asked about soaring prices at the grocery, Hassan said her husband “gasped” at the sticker price for eggs. Gen. Bolduc responded that “she should gasp at it.”

“That’s her fault,” Gen. Bolduc said about inflation. “You can’t even buy a house, you can’t even rent property, you can’t even feed your children, you can’t even heat your home. That is the ultimate tax.”