Chuck Schumer Wins Reelection Bid in New York Senate Race

The New York Times has called the United States Senate race in New York for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

The New York Times called the race for Schumer with 13 percent of the vote reported. The Democrat incumbent senator and Senate majority leader beat his opponent Joe Pinion by a wide margin, securing 72.2 percent of the vote compared to Pinion, who won 27.4 percent with 13 percent of the votes reported.

All of the polling data compiled by Real Clear Politics showed Schumer with a commanding lead over his Republican challenger. The Real Clear Politics average gave Schumer an average lead of more than 14 points.

Schumer was shown to have as much as a 22 point lead in one poll, while Pinion’s best showing among the polls compiled by Real Clear Politics had Schumer leading by 11 points.

One poll of 1,198 likely general election voters did, however, find that Schumer was barely above 50 percent in his race, only receiving the support of 50.6 percent of respondents, while 40 percent of respondents said that they planned to vote for his Republican challenger.

Schumer has occupied the seat since 1999 and is now in his fourth term as a senator. He has been the Senate majority leader since January of 2021.

Before being elected to the Senate, Schumer was in the House of Representatives from 1981 to 1999. Schumer, who is on the Committee on Rules and Administration, has won his past races handily.

In 2016, Schumer retained his Senate seat when he secured a full 70 percent of the vote against Republican challenger Wendy Long. He also won his election in a landslide in 2010, receiving over 66 percent of the vote, defeating Republican candidate Jay Townsend. Schumer similarly received 64 percent of the vote in 2004.

