Democrat Annie Kuster Wins Reelection in New Hampshire’s 2nd District

Incumbent Democrat Rep. Annie McLane Kuster has won her bid for reelection in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District against Republican challenger Robert Burns.

New Hampshire’s Second District comprises the Western half of the Granite State, including the city of Manchester.

In June, the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee added Kuster to a list of Democrat representatives whom they believed could be vulnerable.

The Democrat incumbent beat her opponent, Robert Burns, securing 56.9 percent of the vote with 67 percent of the votes reported.

The candidates sparred in an October debate, discussing abortion, pandemic aid, and the war in Ukraine. During the debate, Kuster advocated for codifying a federal right to abortion. Meanwhile, Burns said that he would support a federal ban on abortion at the 12- or 15-week mark.

When Burns asked Kuster about her stance on late-term abortion, Kuster denied that they happen and called it a “Fox News talking point” before later saying she would support allowing abortions during “tragic circumstances.”

Kuster also defended her support of the Inflation Reduction Act, rejecting the idea that the bill directly led to increased inflation.

While discussing the war in Ukraine, Kuster stated, “I believe in Democracy,” and said she believes America should provide drones and weapons but should not put troops on the ground. Burns explained that he believes America should send food and provide health care but would require Ukraine to buy weapons from the United States, expressing a concern that they may otherwise be trafficked on the black market.

