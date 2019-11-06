Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro announced on Monday the beginning of the country’s Christmas celebrations, meaning festivities will last for around 60 days.

In an address broadcast on state television, Maduro said his regime was hoping to “invoke the spirit of Baby Jesus” throughout the Christmas season.

“This is a month of peace, a month of love and we wanted to invoke the spirit of the baby Jesus, the spirit of Christmas, the spirit of God, so that he may bless our country in these 60 days that remain until 2019,” Maduro said.

“No one is going to take away our peace or happiness after an amazing year where we proved that we can overcome any challenge,” Maduro said in a video posted on his official Twitter account.

Iniciamos las navidades 2019 con un pueblo victorioso, que tiene derecho a la Paz y a la felicidad. Serán dos meses de gaitas, bailes, villancicos y de una profunda espiritualidad. ¡Viva la Alegría y la Unión de Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/SbSlGoYnY5 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 2, 2019

He continued:

We are going to enjoy this month of November with bagpipes, with dances, and then the beautiful month of December with the family, so we can welcome 2020 with hope and desire to work and advance the homeland. I extend my hands at this beginning of the Christmas spirit to all Venezuelans, and I hope to continue dialogue to achieve a peace agreement that guarantees stability to our country, that opens doors for recovery, for prosperity, and for happiness.

According to La Voz, Maduro also announced the advancement of various Christmas bonuses for public workers, most of which will amount to just a couple of dollars.

The Maduro regime has repeatedly prolonged the Christmas season in an attempt to distract from the country’s economic and humanitarian crisis, establishing a history of bizarre indoctrination and oppression for the final two months of the year.

The regime has long employed a variety of illegal methods to promote state-sponsored Christmas festivities. One of their most widely reported methods was seizing nearly four million toys from private companies and detaining two company executives on charges of promoting price speculation.

Other methods include the production and subsequent release of anti-capitalist Christmas carols urging businesses to lower the prices of goods, introducing a “socialist Barbie” sold at a tenth of its retail value, and threatening to arrest business owners who refuse to lower their prices for the holiday season.

Maduro has also previously accused the opposition of being the “Grinch trying to steal Christmas” after they suggested the country’s collapsing economy not be pressured by even more by weeks of government-sponsored holiday festivals.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com