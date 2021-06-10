African Cardinal Decries HuffPo’s ‘Inverted Sense of Values’ over Abortion

South African Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier has denounced the Huffington Post’s hypocritical anguish over the destruction of tern eggs alongside its support for the destruction of unborn humans in abortion.

On Wednesday, Nigerian pro-life activist Obianuju Ekeocha noted the apparent contradiction, tweeting out a Huffington Post article expressing outrage over the abandonment of some 3000 tern eggs on an ecological reserve in Huntington Beach, California, after a drone crashed into the nesting island.

“Abortion is our right!” Ekeocha said in reference to the Post’s well-known support for abortion-on-demand. “No we don’t care about the millions of unborn babies aborted bcos it’s only blobs of tissue.”

“Also Huffpo: We lament and cry about the 3000 tern eggs that were abandoned at a California nesting island after a drone crashed and scared off the birds,” she added.

In response to the observation, Cardinal Napier underscored the magazine’s “inverted sense of values” in lamenting the abandonment of little birds while defending the destruction of little humans.

Cardinal Napier has been a staunch defender of the rights of the unborn, comparing America’s struggle with the abortion issue to his own nation’s battle over apartheid.

The cardinal has called abortion “the New Holocaust,” noting that “the same company that created the gas to exterminate innocent people in the Holocaust also developed the abortion pill that kills innocent babies.”

“How can a culture that destroys its unborn babies with such abandon ever hope to have a happy or peaceful future, which is the deepest-seated desire of every human heart?” the cardinal asked in 2018.

In the summer of 2016, Napier called for an apology for the countless deaths at the hands of the U.S. abortion industry and, in particular, the disproportionate number of black babies who have been aborted, which he referred to as “genocide.”

Quoting the figure of more than 57 million babies legally aborted in the United States since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision (from Planned Parenthood’s own Guttmacher Institute), the cardinal asked: “Isn’t this something we should be apologizing for?”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome