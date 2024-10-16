Iran Dismisses U.S. Missile Defense as ‘Psychological Warfare,’ Threatens to Bomb Israel Again

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh on Wednesday dismissed the advanced missile defense system the United States is deploying in Israel as “psychological warfare” that would do little to enhance Israel’s defense against Iranian missiles.

Nasirzadeh was referring to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, which the Pentagon confirmed on Monday is on the way to bolster Israel’s already formidable missile defenses.

The first team of U.S. military personnel arrived in Israel on Monday to begin setting up the system. The Pentagon refused to discuss “timelines” for when the battery would become fully operational.

“The deployment of the THAAD battery to Israel underscores the United States’ commitment to the defense of Israel and to defend Americans in Israel from any ballistic missile attacks by Iran,” Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

Nasirzadeh dismissed the THAAD deployment as an empty gesture that would do nothing to blunt Iran’s vengeance, should Israel choose to respond to Iran’s last ballistic missile attack – which was almost completely intercepted by Israel’s defenses, even without THAAD.

“We consider such measures by the enemy to be in line with a psychological war. There is no specific problem. None of the threats issued by the Zionist regime is new,” the Iranian defense minister said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Tehran is “fully prepared for a decisive and regret-inducing response to any adventurism by the Zionist regime.”

Iranian officials and state media comically insist their missile strikes were devastating blows to the “Zionist regime” and Israel will face even harsher punishment if it dares to retaliate. In reality, nearly all of Iran’s weapons were shot down by Israel’s three-layered interception system of the long-range Arrow, medium-range David’s Sling, and short-range Iron Dome.

Unlike the entirely ineffective barrage Iran launched in April, some missiles from the early October attack did manage to inflict minor damage, increasing the likelihood that Israel will respond this time. The Biden administration has been scrambling to cajole and threaten Israel out of hitting vital Iranian targets, such as oil fields or Iran’s illicit nuclear program.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly agreed to leave those most sensitive of Iranian targets unscathed. Netanyahu said Israel’s response would target Iranian “military infrastructure.” No timetable for the response has been hinted at yet.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel’s response would be “precise, painful, and surprising,” but would be calibrated to avoid “opening additional fronts or new conflicts.”

The Washington Post on Tuesday quoted U.S. and Israeli officials who said Netanyahu would prefer to avoid any response to Iran that could be perceived as influencing the U.S. presidential election, such as causing a massive worldwide oil shock by blowing up Iran’s oil fields.

These officials portrayed the THAAD deployment as positive reinforcement for Netanyahu softening his stance on retaliating against Iran.

“An attack on oil infrastructure could lead to higher energy prices, while a strike on a nuclear facility might widen the fighting and draw in U.S. involvement. American voters unhappy with either outcome could voice their displeasure at the ballot box, hurting Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and helping Republican Donald Trump,” the Times of Israel speculated.

Defense News on Tuesday quoted military experts who said deploying a THAAD battery to Israel was no small matter, because it will place material and manpower strains on U.S. air defense units that are already operating at a very high tempo, thanks to the war in Ukraine.

“Everybody wants U.S. Army air defense forces. This is our most deployed formation,” Army chief of staff Gen. Randy George noted.