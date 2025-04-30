AG Pam Bondi: Trump Administration ‘Seized over 22 Million Fentanyl Laced Pills’ in First 100 Days

The Trump administration has seized “over 22 million fentanyl laced pills” in its first 100 days, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced this week.

“Today is Fentanyl Awareness day,” Bondi wrote on Tuesday. “In President Trump’s first 100 days we’ve seized over 22 million fentanyl laced pills, saving over 119 Million lives.”

“We are fighting relentlessly for the families of loved ones lost, for those whose lives are at risk, and for the soul of our nation. We will not rest until this poison is off our streets and those peddling it are behind bars,” she continued, sharing a clip of her visit to a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) HQ forensic lab.

The report cited U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data showing “overdose deaths the leading cause of death for Americans between 18 and 44,” and it noted that “the precursor chemicals trace typically come from China” while the pills are largely made below the southern border.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury Department released a report showcasing the massive financial incentives for cartels to sneak fentanyl into the U.S., as it is a billion-dollar enterprise for the Mexican drug cartels.

As Breitbart News reported:

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued findings from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), revealing that from January to December 2024, banks filed almost 1,250 Bank Secrecy Act reports identifying some $1.4 billion in suspected fentanyl-related activity by the Mexican drug cartels. Those activities include trafficking fentanyl, laundering money from fentanyl sales, and procuring of fentanyl precursor chemicals.

“President Trump is committed to cutting off the flow of these deadly drugs into America — with Mexico and China identified as the two worst perpetrators, per our analysis,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

Despite the FinCEN report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun recently stated that “fentanyl is the U.S.’s problem, not China’s.”

“The U.S. and the U.S. alone has the responsibility to solve it,” he added.

In 2023, over 107,000 in the U.S. people died from overdose, and well over half of those deaths, almost 70 percent, were “attributed to opioids such as fentanyl,” according to the DEA.

According to the CDC, there were about 87,000 drug overdose deaths from October 2023 to September 2024 in the United States.