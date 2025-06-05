U.S. Army Hits Annual Recruiting Goal Months Early — ‘Renewed Sense of Patriotism’ Under Trump, Hegseth

The United States Army said it has hit its 2025 recruiting goal four months early, which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says clearly shows “America’s youth want to serve” under President Trump.

Officials said Tuesday the Army has met its goal with the signing of 61,000 contracts for new active duty soldiers, the Army Times reported on Wednesday.

The Army made the announcement in a social media post, saying the recruits are “eager to serve” their country:

In April, Vice President JD Vance underscored the positive recruiting trends as he and President Donald Trump expressed full confidence in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Breitbart News reported.

“If you look at our military recruitment numbers — that’s in my view, the best testament to his leadership of the military — is that for the first time in a very long time we don’t have terrible recruitment problems in the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force,” he stated.

The Army’s goal was 10 percent higher than the 55,000 recruits sought in 2024, the Times article said. In a news release, the Army said the achievement shows “a renewed sense of patriotism and purpose among America’s youth.”

The Times also quoted Army Secretary Dan Driscoll who said he was proud of the recruiters and drill sergeants.

“Their colossal efforts and dedication to duty helped the U.S. Army accomplish our FY25 annual recruiting goal a full four months ahead of schedule,” he said, adding:

I want to thank the commander in chief, President Trump, and Secretary of Defense Hegseth for their decisive leadership and support in equipping, training, and supporting these future Soldiers as they face a world of global uncertainty and complex threats. Putting soldiers first is having a tangible impact and shows that young people across our country want to be part of the most lethal land fighting force the world has ever seen.

The news comes as Trump is reportedly planning a military parade on June 14 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and his birthday, per Breitbart News.

In February, Hegseth said the Army had its best recruitment month in 15 years in January under Trump.

“BOTTOM LINE: America’s youth want to serve under the bold & strong ‘America First’ leadership of @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote in a social media post:

During his speech to a joint session of Congress in March, Trump touted rooting wokeness out of the military while also highlighting the record recruitments, per Breitbart News.

“Wokeness is trouble. Wokeness is bad. It’s gone. It’s gone, and we feel so much better for it, don’t we? Don’t we feel better our service members won’t be activists and ideologues? They will be fighters and warriors. They will fight for our country,” the president stated.