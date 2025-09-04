Iran-Backed Houthi Insurgents Refuse to Release Captive U.N. Employees

The foreign ministry of the Iran-backed Houthi insurgency said on Wednesday that it has no intention of releasing at least 19 United Nations staffers who were detained in raids on Sunday. The Houthis claimed the U.N. personnel were spying for hostile powers, including the United States and Israel.

“The United Nations and some regional organizations hastened to issue statements condemning the legal measures taken by the government against espionage cells involved in crimes, including the crime of targeting the Prime Minister and members of the Government of Change and Development,” sneered the Houthi foreign ministry.

“Meanwhile, they remained suspiciously silent and failed to condemn that crime, which targeted symbols of the state and its national institutions – a dangerous precedent at the regional and global level,” the foreign ministry said.

The Houthis were referring to the Israeli airstrike on the insurgent-held capital city of Sanaa last Thursday, which killed “prime minister” Ahmed al-Rahawi and several other senior leaders of the regime.

The Houthis are not a legitimate government; they captured Sanaa by force and ejected the internationally-recognized government of Yemen in 2014. They have engaged in persistent attacks of piracy and terrorism against ships in the Red Sea since the Palestinian terrorists of Hamas launched the Gaza war in 2023.

A senior Houthi official named Mohammed al-Bukhaiti claimed the U.N. offices raided by the Houthis were “espionage cells” working for “the U.S. and its allies, including the Zionist entity.”

“There is no immunity for any spy working for the Zionist entity that is committing genocide in Gaza,” he said.

Houthi officials insisted their regime respects the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations,” but claimed “these immunities do not protect espionage activities or those who engage in them, nor provide them with legal cover.”

The United Nations on Wednesday repeated its call for the “immediate and unconditional release” of the captive personnel.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the offices of UNICEF and the World Food Program (WFP) in Sanaa “remain under Houthi control.” In addition, he said Houthi forces have broken into the offices of the U.N. Development Program (UNDP) in the days since the Sunday raids.

Initial reports said 11 U.N. employees were taken captive by the Houthis, but Dujarric raised the number to 19 at a press conference on Tuesday. He said 18 of the detainees were Yemeni nationals, plus one “international employee.”

“We reiterate that the safety and security of UN personnel and property must be guaranteed and that the inviolability of UN premises must be respected at all times,” Dujarric said.

In addition to their acts of high seas piracy, the Houthis have launched several missiles at Israel. They fired another missile on Thursday, reportedly targeting Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. The missile landed in open ground outside of Israeli territory.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed on Thursday to retaliate by unleashing Biblical destruction upon the Houthis.

“A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn – we will complete all ten plagues,” Katz said.