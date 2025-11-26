A left-wing group is putting up billboards in high-crime cities where President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard, telling military service members that is not what they “signed up for” and encouraging them to refuse “unlawful orders.”

Win Without War, a self-described “diverse network of activists and national organizations working for progressive foreign policy,” launched its billboard campaign in September in Washington, DC, before expanding to Chicago, Memphis, and the military bases Ft. Bragg and Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

One of the billboards asks, “Did you go airborne just to pull security for ICE?” before directing people to a website called NotWhatYouSignedUpFor.org.

The website instructs service members to get Win Without War’s “resources” on their personal devices using ProtonMail, Signal, and a virtual private network (VPN) for encrypted access.

The resources include veteran legal organizations aimed at sharing “guidance on refusing illegal orders.”

Social media users drew similarities from the billboards to the recent video made by Democrat senators and representatives telling service members to “refuse illegal orders” from the Trump administration.

An October press release from the organization explains that static and mobile billboards were put up around the country following the “unprecedented deployment” of the National Guard into cities.

One of the signs in Memphis reads “Tennessee Army National Guard… You joined to serve your community. So what are you doing in Memphis?

Tragedy struck in Washington, DC, on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on National Guardsmen from West Virginia near the White House, leaving them “critically wounded.”

The “animal” who shot them is also “severely wounded,” President Trump announced:

“God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement,” he added in a statement. “These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”

