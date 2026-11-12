Ariana Grande, Ben Stiller attend ‘Focker-in-Law’ premiere

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Ariana Grande, Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro attended the premiere of their new family comedy, Focker-in-Law, in New York Wednesday night.

Other cast members who walked the red carpet include Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner and Skyler Gisondo.

John Hamburg, who wrote and directed the previous Focker films in the franchise, returns to helm the latest chapter, which sees John Focker (Gisondo) bringing home his fiancee Olivia (Grande) to meet his overly protective family.

The movie follows up Meet the Parents (2000), Meet the Fockers (2004), and Little Fockers (2010).

Focker-in-Law is set for theatrical release Nov. 25.