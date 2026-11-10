Ben Radcliffe pines for Camila Morrone in ‘Age of Innocence’ pics

Nov. 10 (UPI) — Netflix announced the premiere date for its Age of Innocence adaptation on Tuesday. The Age of Innocence premieres February 18.

The adaptation of the Edith Wharton novel stars Ben Radcliffe, Camila Morrone and Kristine Froseth. Newland Archer (Radcliffe) is engaged to May (Froseth).

When May’s scandalous cousin, Ellen (Morrone), arrives, Newland is smitten. However, the rules of Gilded Age New York society prevent him from acting upon his feelings.

Margo Martindale, Fiona Glascott, Emma Shipp and Belinda Bromilow also star. Emma Frost wrote the eight-episode series and showruns.

The Age of Innocence was adapted as a feature film in 1993 by director Martin Scorsese, which he co-wrote with Jay Cocks. In the film, Daniel Day-Lewis played Newland, Michelle Pfeiffer Ellen, and Winona Ryder May.

Netflix first announced the series last year.