Hegseth: Impeachment articles ‘a farce’ and ‘political spectacle’

Nov. 10 (UPI) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called an impeachment effort against him over the war in Iran a “political spectacle” in a press conference Tuesday morning at the Pentagon.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., introduced impeachment articles against Hegseth back in September, but House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., sent the House home early to avoid the vote before the midterm elections in November. Massie reintroduced the articles again Monday. The vote is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

On Sunday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.J., said he would support the measure.

Hegseth said the effort by Massie, who was defeated in the Kentucky Republican primary by President Donald Trump-endorsed Ed Gallrein, is “one disgruntled and defeated congressman.” Gallrein won in the general election.

The articles are about the war in Iran and the deadly military strikes on boats in the Caribbean and Pacific that the administration alleges were smuggling drugs. They accuse him of violating the Constitution.

Hegseth called Massie’s impeachment effort an attempt to harm the president because of his own “personal animus” for Trump and his policies.

“It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt, and everybody knows it,” Hegseth said.

He also alleged that this will lead to charges against service members who participated in attacks in the Caribbean.

“None of these are high crimes or misdemeanors,” he said. “They’re partisan policy disagreements from people who want to politicize our military.”

The updated resolution will likely be supported by all Democrats, and if only three Republicans defect or fail to vote, it could advance to the Senate for trial. Even if Republicans try to delay the vote, once the new Congress is sworn in in January, Democrats could revisit the articles.

According to the Constitution, it would take a two-thirds majority to remove him from office, and Democrats will only have a 54-46 majority or possibly a 56-44 majority, depending on pending elections in Alaska and Mississippi.

The resolution includes abusing the powers of the Defense Department and starting a war against Iran without congressional approval, an attack on the United States or an imminent threat.

Charges also include ignoring laws that minimize civilian casualties, presiding over extrajudicial killings (referring to strikes on alleged drug boats), suppressing free speech (using department authority to threaten Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., over his comments on questioning unlawful military orders) and kidnapping of a sovereign foreign leader (Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela) without congressional authority.

“By engaging in hostilities in Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorization, Secretary Hegseth is breaking the law and must be held accountable,” Massie said.

Hegseth defended his relationship with Congress.

“I think what people misunderstand is the depth of partnership and work that we have done with House Republicans and Senate Republicans,” he said.

Hegseth said that the strikes against more than 70 alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific have killed more than 218 “narco-terrorists.” Human rights specialists have said the strikes are illegal attacks against civilians.

He also alleged that maritime drug smuggling is down by at least 65%, but epidemiologists say the attacks have not slowed cocaine traffic into the United States, The Times reported.

Massie is not the only Republican in Congress who wants to fire Hegseth, but so far none have said they will vote for impeachment.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a podcast Monday that Hegseth faces two possible outcomes.

“Either Hegseth is going to step down, either he will resign voluntarily or Trump will fire him. Or if that does not happen, I think it is extremely likely, if not certain, that the House will impeach him,” The Times reported.