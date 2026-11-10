Miami Dolphins DT Zach Sieler to undergo season-ending biceps surgery

MIAMI, Nov. 10 (UPI) — Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler will undergo season-ending biceps surgery, a source familiar with the situation told UPI on Tuesday.

Sieler was hurt during the Dolphins’ 19-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. He played 71.2% of the defensive snaps, his fewest since Week 2.

The nine-year veteran totaled 24 combines tackles, seven tackles for a loss and two sacks over his eight starts in 2026. He missed just two games since 2020.

Sieler joined the Dolphins in 2019 and signed a three-year, $64 million contract extension in 2025. He remains under contract through the 2029 campaign.

Zeek Biggers played the second-most snaps among Dolphins interior defensive linemen in Week 9, with 39 (66%). Fellow interior linemen Jordan Phillips (38) and Kenneth Grant (21) should see increased work due to Sieler’s absence.

The Dolphins have the fifth-best defense in the AFC, with an average allowance of 326.1 yards per game. They rank fourth against the pass and eighth against the run among AFC teams.

The Dolphins (1-7) will face the Indianapolis Colts (2-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Indianapolis.