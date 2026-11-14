‘This isn’t another 9/11’: FAA grounds all U.S. flights amid outages

Nov. 13 (UPI) — The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all flights across the United States grounded Friday until further notice.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said officials had no indication the disruption was a terrorist attack.

“This isn’t another 9/11,” Mullin told reporters at the White House. “This is a telecommunication outage.”

Mullin said investigators had not determined what caused the outage.

“Do we know what has caused it yet?” Mullin said. “No, we’re going to go through it. But I’m not going to make assumptions.”

In an advisory shared by Flightradar24, the agency cited extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns amid reports of communication outages in parts of the country.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the FAA “issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.”

“FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” Duffy said in a statement on X. “We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

Mullin said President Donald Trump had spoken by phone with Duffy and other administration officials about the emergency.

“[Duffy] was on the phone earlier with the president and several of us,” Mullin said. “And they’re doing a phenomenal job in a crisis mode.”

The nationwide ground stop was announced as aviation authorities investigated reports of radio frequency disruptions.

The FAA did not immediately identify the cause of the emergency.

Before the nationwide order, the FAA had issued separate ground stops for flights headed to Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway international airports, citing an equipment outage.

The restrictions began at 2:10 p.m. CST at O’Hare and 2:17 p.m. at Midway and were initially scheduled to remain in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Departure delays at O’Hare averaged 90 minutes by 3:30 p.m., up from 45 minutes half an hour earlier.

The FAA said the ground stop was issued as a precaution and that all flights had been accounted for.

Mullin warned that the disruption could take an extended period to resolve.

“This isn’t going to just be resolved and turned around within the hour,” he told reporters. “This is going to take some time.

“But once again, everybody is safe. Flights are accounted for, and there should be no fear to the public at all.”

It was not immediately clear how many flights or airports were affected by the order or when normal operations might resume.

At least 21,504 flights were delayed and 923 canceled as of Friday afternoon, according to FlightAware.

The last time there was a nationwide ground stop in the United States was in January 2023, when private contractors inadvertently deleted files pertaining to the Notice to Air Missions system.

This is a developing story.