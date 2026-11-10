Trump names David MacNeil manufacturing envoy after FTC withdrawal

Nov. 10 (UPI) — President Donald Trump has named businessman David MacNeil special envoy for manufacturing on the same day the White House withdrew MacNeil’s nomination to the Federal Trade Commission.

MacNeil, a Republican donor, is the founder and CEO of automotive accessories manufacturer WeatherTech. Monday’s announcement marks the third time Trump has selected him for a government role during his second term, following two nominations that failed to secure Senate confirmation.

“David has built an incredible American company that makes outstanding products, RIGHT HERE IN THE U.S.A. He knows how to create jobs, bring Manufacturing back home, and put America First,” Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social media account.

“Together, we will bring back American jobs, strengthen our factories and make sure that future products are MADE IN AMERICA.”

Bolstering U.S. manufacturing was one of Trump’s campaign promises under his Make America Great Again policy umbrella, and he has employed tariffs and other punitive measures in an effort to convince companies to build factories in the United States.

MacNeil’s appointment appears to create a new position within the Trump administration, though previous presidents, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush, appointed officials to manufacturing-focused positions.

MacNeil’s responsibilities were not immediately clear.

Trump first nominated MacNeil to serve as ambassador at large for industrial and manufacturing competitiveness on May 6, 2025, but the nomination was returned to the White House without Senate confirmation on Jan. 3.

Ten days later, the White House nominated MacNeil to be a Federal Trade Commission commissioner for a term of seven years, filling the seat vacated by Melissa Holyoak, who had become interim U.S. attorney for Utah in November 2025.

In a statement, the White House announced the withdrawal of MacNeil’s FTC nomination from Senate consideration.

The ambassador-at-large and FTC commissioner positions both require Senate confirmation, but the White House has not clarified whether MacNeil’s new envoy position does.