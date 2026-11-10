Vikings to trade for Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins

Nov. 10 (UPI) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to acquire quarterback Kirk Cousins through a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Tuesday.

The Vikings are to send a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to the Raiders in exchange for the 15-year veteran.

Cousins, 38, completed 64.1% of his throws for 2,340 yards, 20 scores and eight interceptions through nine starts this season for the Raiders. He signed a one-year contract with the Raiders in April.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection is set to reunite with Kevin O’Connell, who coached him when he was a member of the Vikings in 2022 and 2023.

He will enter a Vikings quarterbacks room with Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer. Wentz completed just 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards, with two interceptions and a lost fumble in the Vikings’ loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday in Minneapolis. Brosmer replaced Cousins for the Vikings’ final drive.

Murray is still recovering from a hamstring strain.

The Raiders are set to turn to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Aidan O’Connell is the only other quarterback on the Raiders’ roster.

The Raiders (4-5) will host the Seattle Seahawks (5-4) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday in Las Vegas. The Vikings (6-2) will play the Green Bay Packers (6-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.