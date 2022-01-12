Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 49: It’s Happening Before Our Eyes: Biden, Fauci Meltdowns, Guests: Sen. Roger Marshall, Rep. Drew Ferguson

Breitbart’s Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson fills in for host Alex Marlow on today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast. First it was Fauci, then Joey. Follow the money. Dr. Doom was on Capitol Hill yesterday and going at it with senators again. His patience seems to be running very thin, especially when he’s asked basic “yes” or “no” questions. How dare you question the great and powerful Oz?! Then, along came Brandon in Atlanta talking (er, shouting) about voting rights. Both Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden showed their true colors, as their facades melt away on camera and on hot mic. Our guests today are Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), who talks about Dr. Fauci, and Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA) who talks about President Biden in Georgia.

