Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 54: Dem Infighting and Failure Presents the GOP an Opportunity; Guest: Rep. Michael Waltz

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) supports Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) getting primaried, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is forcing votes on dead-on-arrival Senate bills. Breitbart Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson explains it all. Also, a new Rasmussen poll shows Republicans have gained a nine-point lead over Democrats in a generic congressional ballot, and two more House Democrats announced their retirements this year. Our guest today is Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) who discusses China’s Genocide Games and the opportunity the GOP has to win this year’s midterms as the left’s policies continue to fail and Democrat infighting escalates.

