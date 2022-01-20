Mark Levin praised Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, a forthcoming book from Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), as Schweizer’s “best book.”

“This is by far his best book,” Levin remarked at the beginning of Thursday’s edition of the Mark Levin Show. ‘This book involves extensive research” undertaken by Schweizer and GAI, he added.

Levin said readers of Red-Handed will be “shocked” at revelations of corruption. He stated:

I’m here to tell you — having read the vast majority this book — I learned things I never knew, and I’m on top of these facts that the media in America will never investigate [and] will never cover because they’re part of it. You’ll be shocked to learn — shocked — even though, at this point, you’re probably thinking to yourselves, “Nothing will shock me, anymore.” You’ll be shocked to learn the extent to which Big Tech — Silicon Valley — is in the back pocket of Xi [Jinping], not just China, but Xi, and how they slobber all over the him and that regime, as if this is some kind of a religious cult, absolutely incredible.

A long-form interview with Schweizer focusing on research in Red-Handed will air on Sunday’s Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News Channel. Levin also said Schweizer would soon join him on the radio to discuss the latter’s latest investigations of political corruption.

Schweizer is the host of Drill Down alongside GAI Research Director Eric Eggers.