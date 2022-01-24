Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 57: Another Vax Mandate Defeat for Joe, Ukraine Heats Up, Southern Border Out of Control, Guest: Immigration Expert Jessica Vaughan

Brandon can’t catch a break. Another vaccine mandate was defeated in court, Ukraine is heating up (Don’t worry, Tony Blinken is on the case), and the southern border continues to go from bad to worse. All of this is happening under the watchful eye of President Biden. Our guest today is Jessica Vaughan, the director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, who discusses Biden’s failed border policy, a proposal to provide American taxpayer-funded legal services to illegal aliens, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ comment that amnesty is still on the table this year.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

