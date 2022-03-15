Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 93: Big Joey Says Inflation Is Putin’s Fault, Dems Losing Voters, Guest: Monica Crowley

President Biden claims that a “big reason” for inflation is Vladimir Putin, and he assures us that this assertion is “not a joke.” Plus, a large portion of China is in lockdown once again as the CCP tries to contain another COVID outbreak, and this new lockdown will likely lead to more supply chain disruptions everywhere. Voters continue to leave the Democratic Party, especially in minority communities. How will the Republican Party attract and keep them? Breitbart’s Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, discusses. Our guest today is Monica Crowley, the former assistant secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Treasury under President Trump. Monica puts Biden’s economic failures into perspective and explains what Republicans can do to reverse course.

