Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 104: Brace for Illegal Alien Flood with Biden Ending Immigration Restrictions; Guests: Adam Laxalt on KBJ, John Binder on Border Crisis and Oscars

Host Alex Marlow starts today’s show with massive immigration news. Big Joey The Biden removed Title 42 border restrictions, which means not only will we be seeing a big influx of illegal immigration, but also many of these illegal aliens will have The COVID. Not a joke! This is merely the latest effort of our ruling class to light the country on fire.

The trans hysteria continues with the Biden administration acknowledging “Trans Visibility Day.” The trans were not “visible” to Joey during the first 117 years of his life. But, hey, better late than never.

A year-and-a-half after the Hunter Biden laptop contents were revealed to the public, CNN is finally acknowledging the laptop is legit! Perhaps this is connected to the ongoing federal investigations into Hunter Biden. Or maybe it’s that the CNN+ streaming network is flopping spectacularly.

Plus, Alex discusses more scary details on the creepiness of woke Disney executives, new evidence suggesting that Ketanji Brown Jackson is soft on child sex predators, and the W.H.O. wanting coronavirus restrictions to last longer than the virus itself.

We have two guests today. First up is Iraq War veteran, former Nevada attorney general, and current U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, who–if he wins the Republican primary in June–will face off against Nevada’s incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in November’s election. Our second guest is John Binder, Breitbart’s fashion and immigration reporter, who opines on Biden’s removal of Title 42 restrictions and the irrelevance of the Oscars Red Carpet.

