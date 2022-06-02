Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 148: Inside the Depp-Heard Trial (Literally) with Court Journalist Vanessa Blair

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial verdict and key takeaways. Is this the end of #MeToo or was it already dead? Perhaps the trial was the best entertainment we have seen from Hollywood in years, though the new non-woke Top Gun movie might also have a claim to that title. Tom Cruise could make $200 million from the blockbuster. Alex explains. Then, as always, Alex reports more horrifying economic news. It’s clear our country is not taking obvious steps to help ourselves. Plus, as has been the recent tradition, Alex offers an extra-long roundup of wokeness news. The U.S. government and international conglomerates began “pride” month by signaling their virtue with a lot of pandering to the intersex and two-spirit communities. But don’t be fooled, it’s mostly about power and money. And finally, Alex gives a breakdown on the shockingly compelling Los Angeles mayoral race and a few other key headlines. Our guest today is freelance journalist and news producer Vanessa Blair, who was in the courtroom for the Depp-Heard trial. This is truly expert reporting and analysis that you won’t want to miss.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

