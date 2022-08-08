Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 191 — Peak Orwell: Inflation Reduction Act Will Increase Inflation, Guest: Frances Martel on China Saber-Rattling, New Castro Movie

On today’s Breitbart News Daily podcast, host Alex Marlow begins with a breakdown of the Inflation Reduction Act, which everyone pretty much admits doesn’t actually reduce inflation. In our increasingly Orwellian world, this branding is pretty unsurprising. It’s a big victory for Joe Biden, relatively speaking, which might cause a headache for media left-wingers who want to see Joe put out to pasture. The other big stories we cover are: Israel smoking the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad over the weekend and Texas Governor Greg Abbott dropping off a bunch of illegal aliens in New York City. Hilarity ensues. We then get into a bunch more headlines, including a “Woke Update” and a monkeypox update. Our guest today is Breitbart News’ World Editor Frances Martel, who updates us on the fallout of Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit and breaks down what we know about a new Fidel Castro movie.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.