Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 220: Welcome to Migrants’ Vineyard, Guest: J. Christian Adams on Election Integrity, 501(c)(3) Abuse

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcasts with a few details about his trip to rapidly deteriorating Los Angeles before diving into the latest on Migrants’ Vineyard and the busing/flying of aliens (don’t call them “illegal”) throughout the land. Then, Alex gets into some true facts about My Son Hunter, some clips from the Donald Trump/J.D. Vance rally in Ohio, the poor health of John “Fetterwoman,” and news on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Our guest today is J. Christian Adams, who is an attorney and former Department of Justice whistleblower and currently the president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation. He recently scored a big victory for election integrity. We talk about that before we touch on the latest on the FBI/DOJ pursuit of the Bad Orange Man, a prominent left-wing group blatantly abusing their 501(c)(3) status, and why he thinks the Queen’s legacy is so important even here in the United States.

