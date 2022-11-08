Republican Kevin Stitt Wins Reelection in Oklahoma Governor Race

Republican Kevin Stitt won his reelection bid in the Oklahoma Governor race, defeating Democrat opponent Joy Hofmeister.
Stitt had a slightly tougher battle for reelection than other Republican governors in the midterm races on Tuesday night but ultimately came out ahead when NBC News called the race in his favor.
BREAKING: Republican Kevin Stitt wins re-election in Oklahoma governor's race, NBC News projects. https://t.co/NgKKL6uHuN pic.twitter.com/FKhSwPPDQA
— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 9, 2022
