Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 271: Rail Strike? Cook to D.C., Noem Bans TikTok, Guest: Congressman-Elect Wesley Hunt

Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, opens today’s podcast with President Joe Biden distancing himself from what could be a massive rail strike, only after taking credit for avoiding a potential disaster. Jerome then dives into Apple CEO Tim Cook’s upcoming trip to Washington and what members of Congress like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) should tell Mr. Cook. Also in the opening monologue, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has banned the use of TikTok for state agencies because she says the app is used as an “intelligence gathering” operation for Communist China. Will other governors join her in banning TikTok? And then, California is releasing thousands of convicted pedophiles within a year of conviction, and Sens. John Kennedy (R-LA) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) have once again launched a last-ditch effort to pass the media bailout bill (a.k.a. the media cartel bill), the JCPA. Our guest today is Wesley Hunt, the Republican Congressman-elect from Texas’s 38th district. He is an Army veteran and a West Point graduate. Hunt says he’s one of many fresh faces coming to Congress committed to changing the old guard and fighting back against a system in Washington that has failed Americans for far too long.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

