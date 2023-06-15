Judge Jeanine Pirro: ‘Breach of Sovereignty’ Is Biden’s Top Crime

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro joined the Breitbart News Daily podcast on Thursday to discuss her new book, Crimes Against America: The Left’s Takedown of Our Republic, with host Alex Marlow.

When Marlow asked Pirro what she would indict President Joe Biden for if she had the chance, the co-host of The Five gave a rather surprising answer.

LISTEN (interview starts at the 45:40 mark):

“What do you think is the top crime, if you could wave a magic wand and prosecute and indict the Bidens, what’s first on your list?” Marlow asked.

“To me, the main problem, the main issue, is the breach of sovereignty,” said Pirro. “We are no longer a sovereign nation. We are literally a global landing spot with benefits. We don’t even know who they are and we give them education and housing.”

Pirro charged that while America loses its sovereignty, Americans continue to struggle to survive and more congressional seats get created for Democrats.

“In addition to that, we’re trying to pay our own taxes and survive with our family when we now have this incredible burden on our social safety net,” she said. “What all these millions of people are doing is creating more congressional seats for Democrats. That’s what’s happening in the end.”

“That breach of sovereignty and the Biden administration aiding and abetting that breach of sovereignty and the danger to Americans is a real problem, and I think it’s the greatest problem,” she added.

While Pirro agreed that Biden’s alleged financial crimes pose a problem to America, she believes that the breach of sovereignty has caused the most everlasting damage.

Her book Crimes Against America: The Left’s Takedown of Our Republic aims to present “an unmatched indictment against Joe Biden, his administration, and far-left ideologues who have sought to change our way of life by fundamentally transforming America as we know it,” according to the publisher’s blurb.

During her interview with Marlow, Pirro touched on a range of other issues, including the recent indictment of ex-Marine Daniel Penny in New York over the death of Jordan Neely and the current indictment of former President Donald Trump for his alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Listen to the full interview above.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast is a “Director’s Cut” of the Breitbart News Daily radio show that runs weekdays on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125.