Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 349: Jaco Booyens on ‘Sound of Freedom’ and Human Trafficking

Host Mike Slater weighs in on the Democrats’ abandoning their past principles to support sending cluster bombs to Ukraine. Our guest today is Jaco Booyens, a leading advocate against human trafficking, who discusses the hit film Sound of Freedom and what it gets right and wrong about the terrifying world of human trafficking.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

