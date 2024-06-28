Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 564: Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on Biden’s Debate Debacle

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow joins host Mike Slater to discuss Joe Biden’s shockingly bad debate performance last night. What lies ahead for the Democrats and their presumptive nominee? Alex has thoughts. And Slater hears from callers.

