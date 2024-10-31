Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 648: Ken Klukowski on the Supreme Court Ruling About Noncitizen Voters

Ken Klukowski, Breitbart’s senior legal contributor, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the recent Supreme Court ruling upholding Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s decision to remove noncitizens from his state’s voting rolls. Ken explains what this ruling means for election integrity efforts around the country.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

