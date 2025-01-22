Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 692: Rep. Ashley Hinson on Fighting the Swamp with the SWAMP Act

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the bipartisan legislation she introduced yesterday called the Strategic Withdrawal of Agencies for Meaningful Placement (SWAMP) Act, which would “require federal agencies to be strategically moved out of Washington, D.C. and relocated closer to the communities they serve.” The House version of the SWAMP Act is the companion to the legislation introduced by Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst in the Senate.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

