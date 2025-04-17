Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 751: Ken Cuccinelli and Randy Clark on the Abrego Garcia Deportation Case

Randy Clark and Ken Cuccinelli join host Mike Slater to explain the facts behind the deportation case of a Salvadoran national that the mainstream media has been describing as a “Maryland father.” Clark, who has over 30 years of experience as a border patrol agent, and Cuccinelli, who served as the Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the first Trump administration, bring their considerable experience to explain what is really going on with this case.

