Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 754: Reversing China’s Rare Earths Monopoly

GreenMet CEO Drew Horn, a former top U.S. official covering America’s strategic minerals and energy supply chain, joins host Mike Slater to discuss China’s dominance of the world’s rare earth elements needed for manufacturing. The CCP has been using its near monopoly over these resources to coerce the U.S. into more favorable trade deals. Can China’s rare earths dominance be reversed?

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.