Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 818: Dr. Drew Pinsky on Trump’s Executive Order on Homelessness and Mental Illness

Radio legend Dr. Drew Pinsky joins host Mike Slater to discuss President Trump’s recent executive order that empowers state and local governments to remove homeless individuals from the streets and ensure that those suffering from serious mental illness or addiction are “moved into treatment centers, assisted outpatient treatment, or other facilities” where they can get the help they need.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

