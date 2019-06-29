Donald Trump to Jimmy Carter: Nice Man, Terrible President

President Donald Trump responded to accusations from former President Jimmy Carter, who said Trump is an illegitimate president.

“Jimmy Carter, look, he’s a nice man; he was a terrible president,” Trump said during a press conference in Japan after the G20 summit.

Trump noted that Carter is a Democrat and that it is a “typical talking point” for the left.

“He’s loyal to the Democrats, and I guess you should be, but as everybody now understands, I won not because of Russia, not because of anybody, but myself,” he said.

Trump said he won the 2016 election because he campaigned “better, smarter, harder than Hillary Clinton” and won states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“I’ll say this: Jimmy Carter, I was surprised that he would make a statement,” he said.

Trump said he felt bad for Carter, whom even Democrats trashed for his failures as president.

“Virtually, he’s like the forgotten president, but I understand why they say that he was not a good president,” he said.

Carter spoke about the 2016 election Friday during a panel discussion at the Carter Center.

“There’s no doubt the Russians did interfere in the election, and I think the interference, although not yet quantified if fully investigated, will show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016,” Carter said.

