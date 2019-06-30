Republicans Fund Marianne Williamson to Keep Her in Democrat Debates

Self-help guru Marianne Williamson’s quirky performance during the second Democrat debate Thursday had lots of people talking. Now, her performance has lots of people donating— from the other side of the political spectrum.

Republicans such as GOP strategist Jeff Roe began urging each other to donate to her campaign just to keep her on the debate stage. Roe, who ran Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) 2016 presidential campaign, urged his followers on Twitter on Friday to “donate $1” to keep her in the debates.

Please, calling on all republicans to go to https://t.co/fFZ5mdLRRq and donate $1 to keep this vibrant democrat on the debate stage. One debate performance is not enough. #DemDebate2020 https://t.co/MFHWVfHXey — Jeff Roe (@jeffroe) June 28, 2019

At least several others on Twitter appeared to take up Roe’s challenge:

Did my part. I just gave Marianne a dollar. — Tony McDonald (@TweetTonyMac) June 28, 2019

Because the system for qualifying for future presidential debates requires a minimum amount of fundraising and support in the polls, some Republicans say her unique personality on the debate stage is welcome.

Williamson, who is known as a Hollywood spiritual guru to A-List celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, gained attention during Thursday’s debates when she offered a solution in the closing arguments on how to defeat President Donald Trump.

Williamson’s solution was to simply “harness love” instead of “harnessing fear.”

“So, Mr. President, if you’re listening, I want you to hear me, please. You have harnessed fear for political purposes, and only love can cast that out,” she said.

“So I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you’re doing. I’m going to harness love for political purposes; I will meet you on that field and, sir, love will win,” she concluded.