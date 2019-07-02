‘Baby Trump’ Balloon Receives Permit to Fly in D.C. on Fourth of July

The infamous “Baby Trump” balloon received a permit from the National Park Service to fly on the National Mall in D.C. this Fourth of July.

The park service issued the permit to Tighe Barry and Madea Benjamin of the far-left activist group Code Pink, allowing the organization to fly a 20-foot long “Baby Trump” balloon “to show opposition to a political event called by the president on July 4,” WJLA reported.

Code Pink, which filed the permit for the balloon in June, recently sent out a statement accusing President Donald Trump of making the Fourth of July a partisan holiday because of his policies:

Trump’s America has been one of putting children in cages, dangerous instigation towards war with Iran, banning refugees and immigrants, aligning with the murderous Saudi regime, supporting Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land, and spreading hate and racism. On the 4th of July, Trump plans to bring those sentiments to what has traditionally been a nonpartisan holiday in D.C.

The balloon will reportedly fly during the “Salute to America” event on July 4, when Trump is expected to address the country from the Lincoln Memorial. A portion of the event will also include military flyovers, music, and demonstrations before the traditional fireworks display.