Tanks Roll into Washington DC for Donald Trump’s ‘Salute to America’

Two M1A1 Abrams tanks were spotted in Washington, DC, on Tuesday ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned “Salute to America” event.

The tanks were spotted on a rail car Tuesday by photographers.

Trump confirmed Monday that he planned to display the tanks at the event.

“You’ve got to be pretty careful with the tanks because the roads have a tendency not to like to carry heavy tanks, so we have to put them in certain areas,” Trump said.

The event will be held on Independence Day on the National Mall. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST, Trump will speak followed by military aircraft flyovers and demonstrations.

“We’re going to have a great Fourth of July in Washington, D.C. It’ll be like no other. It’ll be special,” Trump said. “And I hope a lot of people come, and it’s going to be about this country and it’s a salute to America.”