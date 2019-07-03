Ilhan Omar: ‘I Don’t Know’ if any 2020 Democrat Can Beat Trump

A partial transcript is as follows:

MARC LAMONT HILL: You mentioned Cory Book and Kamala Harris with regard to a bill. You did something with Bernie Sanders. You may not know this, but they’re all running for president. Where are you leaning these days? Have you thought about endorsing?

REP. ILHAN OMAR: I have not and I don’t intend on making an endorsement anytime soon. I think it’s a little too early. There is lots of important conversations that need to be had about particular policies. Everybody has ideas that are closely aligned and so it’s within the details often that you get to pick your candidate. As a policy nerd, those kind of things really matter to me. I also think there is this question of how do we defeat the occupant of the White House? What does that process really look like? How do we not only energize our base, but also get to the soul of our country and reclaim it? I don’t know if we have gotten that candidate yet.