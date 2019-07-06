Antifa protesters harassed Trump supporters Saturday in the nation’s capital, showing up to counter-protest a planned “Demand Free Speech” rally in D.C’.s Freedom Plaza.

The “Demand Free Speech” rally – aimed at bringing attention to the censorship efforts of Silicon Valley – featured many notable figures, with appearances by Gavin McInnes, Lara Loomer, and Milo Yiannopoulos. Antifa showed up to protest the event, dubbing its counter-protest “All Out D.C.” According to reports, the Antifa counter-protesters vastly outnumbered the “Demand Free Speech” rally attendees, which included members of the “Proud Boys.”

Police were prepared for a potential clash between the two groups and largely kept the peace. However, there were a few clashes. One video shows a purported Antifa protester badgering a man in a MAGA hat and trying to snatch his camera:

https://twitter.com/Julio_Rosas11/status/1147544976584314881

Antifa protesters tried to break through the police cordon at 12th Street with Pennsylvania Ave. Quick response by @DCPoliceDept. #DemandFreeSpeech pic.twitter.com/q4EAQHFSYp — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) July 6, 2019

Antifa attacks guy in a MAGA hat by trying to take his camera and throwing a water bottle at him. #AllOutDC pic.twitter.com/UY6imOWmez — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Scuffle breaks out after an antifa member steals a MAGA hat from a Asian Trump supporter. #AllOutDC pic.twitter.com/115tC8ZJZG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Another video shows Antifa protesters shouting, “F*ck the cops!”:

Got inside the #AllOutDC rally and they were chanting "Fuck the cops!" because "cops and KKK go hand in hand." pic.twitter.com/yg0qoKJqok — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Antifa gets into a scuffle with police. #AllOutDC pic.twitter.com/epBZIB2Tys — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

The Washington Examiner’s Julio Rosas added that an Antifa member slapped his phone out of his hand and pulled newsstands into the streets, because the newspapers, Antifa members reportedly said, are “fascist.”:

Right before I took this video, one of the antifa member slapped my phone out of my hand as they go out into the street. pic.twitter.com/xEvCSpxmRz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Antifa is now pulling newstands into the street, including a @dcexaminer stand. pic.twitter.com/xgnl4T4VxF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

#antifa causing even more destruction. Why would they destroy their own city? pic.twitter.com/z38By15mk1 — Will Witt (@thewillwitt) July 6, 2019

Apparently, Antifa’s heckling continued, even after the “Demand Free Speech” rally ended:

Even though the #DemandFreeSpeech rally ended awhile ago, antifa are now heckling police. One BLM person asked an African American officer if the white officer was his master.#AllOutDC pic.twitter.com/BgGQ2r8xZy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

One video also shows what is believed to be an “All Out D.C.” protester attempting to light an American flag on fire, to no avail.