Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) called for Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to step down Tuesday over a 2008 plea deal case that allowed billionaire Jeffrey Epstein to escape prison time.

“Since when do underage girl sex ring traffickers get to go to their office every day while they serve their time? The victims should have had a say. That’s what the law says,” Klobuchar wrote in a tweet.

Since when do underage girl sex ring traffickers get to go to their office every day while they serve their time? The victims should have had a say. That’s what the law says. I didn’t vote for former Florida U.S. Attorney Acosta to begin with and he should step down. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 9, 2019

She added, “I didn’t vote for former Florida U.S. Attorney Acosta to begin with and he should step down.”

Epstein, who is expected to appear in federal court soon, was arrested in New York on Saturday and was later charged with sex trafficking involving dozens of girls — some as young as 14-years-old — between 2002 to 2005, as well as conspiracy, according to a two-count indictment unsealed Monday morning.

Acosta, who once served as a U.S. attorney in Florida, is facing blowback after he approved a 2008 plea deal with Epstein that ensured he serve 13 months in “custody with work release.”

In a series of tweets shared Tuesday, Labor Sec. Acosta, who won over nine Democrat senators in his 60-38 vote for the Labor Department post, described Epstein’s crimes as “horrific.”

The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I am pleased that NY prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new evidence. — Secretary Acosta (@SecretaryAcosta) July 9, 2019

“The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I am pleased that NY prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new evidence,” Acosta stated in the tweets. “With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator.”

Now that new evidence and additional testimony is available, the NY prosecution offers an important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice. — Secretary Acosta (@SecretaryAcosta) July 9, 2019

He added, “Now that new evidence and additional testimony is available, the NY prosecution offers an important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice.”

While most 2020 contenders have remained silent, Klobuchar joins a long list of congressional Democrats who have already called for the resignation of President Donald Trump’s labor secretary, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.