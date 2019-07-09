The majority of Hispanic and black Americans support President Trump’s effort to ask all respondents on the 2020 Census whether or not they are an American citizen, a new poll finds.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll reveals that a majority of five-in-nine Hispanic voters, or 55 percent, and nearly six-in-ten black American voters, or about 59 percent, said they support a question on the upcoming census that would ask U.S. residents whether they are American citizens or not.

Overall, about 67 percent of U.S. voters said the citizenship question should be on the Census, including 72 percent of white Americans, nearly nine-in-ten Republican voters, 63 percent of swing voters, and 64 percent to 69 percent of working class Americans.

Trump’s Commerce Department first announced last year that the American citizenship question would be put back on the Census for 2020, as Breitbart News noted. Since 1950, the citizenship question has not been asked on the full Census, leaving the nation without an exact estimate of how many citizens and how many noncitizens are in the country.

Most recently, the U.S. Supreme Court voted five-four to block the addition of the citizenship question on the upcoming Census, though reports have circulated that Trump is planning to sign an executive order to ensure that the question is put on the 2020 Census.

Meanwhile, Democrats have claimed that putting the citizenship question back on the Census is racially-motivated against Hispanic Americans. House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed this week that the effort to ask U.S. residents about their citizenship status is a covert plan to “make America white again.”

In an exclusive column for Breitbart News, U.S. Senate candidate in Kansas, Kris Kobach, explained why the citizenship question on the 2020 Census is paramount to restoring electoral fairness in congressional districting:

Aside from the obvious fact that every sovereign nation ought to know how many citizens it has, there are even more important reasons to know this information. The very principle of one person, one vote, is at stake. [Emphasis added] Right now, congressional districts are drawn up simply based on the number of warm bodies in each district. Not only are legal aliens counted, but illegal aliens are counted too. As a result, citizens in a district with lots of illegal aliens have more voting power than citizens in districts with few illegal aliens. [Emphasis added] Think of it this way. There are about 710,000 people in each congressional district. But, if half of the district is made up of illegal aliens, then there are only 355,000 citizens in the district. The value of each citizen’s vote in such a district is twice as high. [Emphasis added]

A video by the Washington Post on the citizenship question’s impact on congressional districting admits that adding the question to the Census would give more power to rural America, rather than major coastal metropolitan regions where the vast majority of illegal aliens live.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.