Kamala Harris used a July 13, 2019, tweet to renew her pledge to bypass Congress and enact executive gun control.

Harris tweeted: “Gun violence is the leading cause of death for young Black men in America. We must stop this. When president, I will take executive action to ensure guns do not fall into the wrong hands.”

Executive gun control has been a staple of Harris’ campaign for the Democrat presidential nomination.

On April 22, 2019, Breitbart News reported Harris’ plan to give Congress 100 days to pass new gun controls if she wins the White House. Should Congress fail to act, Harris made clear she would simply use executive orders to achieve the gun control she desires.

To date Harris has pledged executive action to require private gun sellers to conduct background checks on their sales, to direct the ATF to take away the license of any gun dealer who breaks the law, and to ban fugitives from buying guns.

Fugitives are already banned from buying guns but Harris is pushing a ban anyway.

Harris also promises to use executive action to block the importation of AR-15 rifles. On May 22, 2019, Breitbart News reported a National Shooting Sports Foundation report which showed that the importation of such rifles has been blocked since 1989, via ATF’s interpretation of import guidelines.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.