Watch Live: President Trump’s Third Annual ‘Made in America’ Showcase

President Donald Trump will host the third annual Made in America Product Showcase Monday on the White House South Lawn.
The president started this event in July 2017 to tout success from his “America First” economic policies. He has touched on political topics during his remarks; in 2018, Trump attacked “globalists” for outsourcing jobs to countries with much cheaper labor costs.
