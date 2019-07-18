YouGov Poll: ICE Nearly Twice as Favorable as Left-Wing ‘Squad’

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, tasked with deporting illegal aliens, is nearly twice as favorable among Americans as a group of four progressive Democrat congresswomen known as the “Squad.”

The latest Economist/YouGov survey finds that favorability for ICE among American adults far surpasses the popularity of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who blasted President Trump this week.

Overall, about 42 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of the ICE agency — which Ocasio-Cortez has advocated for abolishing altogether. Meanwhile, Omar holds a favorability of only 25 percent, Ocasio-Cortez a favorability of only 33 percent, Tlaib a favorability of only 24 percent, and Pressley a favorability of only 22 percent.

Likewise, a plurality of 43 percent of Americans said they oppose Ocasio-Cortez’s plan to abolish ICE. A minority, 33 percent, of Americans said they support abolishing ICE, while 25 percent said they were unsure.

ICE also has a higher approval rating than some 2020 Democrats. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), for example, has a favorability of just 36 percent and Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) polls at just a 33 percent favorable rating.

On the other hand, Trump holds a favorability rating of about 43 percent.

This week, Trump slammed elected Democrats on Twitter for “viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run” despite arriving “from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world.”

In response, Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Pressley held a press conference in which they called for Trump’s impeachment.

Although Republican lawmakers — including Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) – the establishment media, and Democrats have slammed Trump for making the comments, the overwhelming majority of Republican voters, nearly nine-in-ten, said they like Trump’s message.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.